LinkedIn Phone Verification Lockouts: How to Get Back In Smoothly in 2025

The Core Problem: Locked Out of Your Professional Network

LinkedIn is supposed to be the place where careers grow, but in 2025 many users face the same barrier: phone verification lockouts. Instead of logging in and connecting with recruiters or colleagues, you hit messages like “maximum attempts reached” or codes that never arrive.

For job seekers and professionals, this isn’t just inconvenient—it’s a real setback. Missing a recruiter’s message, losing access to your profile during a job hunt, or being cut off from your contacts can feel like being locked out of a networking event right when it matters most.

Why Virtual Numbers Are the Fix

These lockouts usually happen because LinkedIn’s system flags personal SIMs as risky—whether from recycled numbers, mismatched carriers, or previous account activity. That’s why even genuine users get blocked.

Virtual numbers cut through those obstacles by acting as a dedicated identity for LinkedIn verification:

Higher success rate — fresh numbers bypass many of the errors that stop personal SIMs.





Privacy first — your real phone number stays private, reducing the risk of spam or unwanted data exposure.





Seamless retry — if verification fails once, you can instantly switch to a new number instead of waiting days for LinkedIn support.





Professional safety net — you stay in control of your account access without compromising personal details.





It’s like carrying a spare badge at a conference: when one doesn’t scan, the other gets you through the door.

Step-by-Step: Using a Virtual Number to Verify LinkedIn

Step 1: Open LinkedIn for Registration or Login

Go to the LinkedIn website or open the LinkedIn app on your device. Tap Sign Up for a new account or Log In if you are recovering access.

Step 2: Enter Basic Account Information

For a new account, provide your first name, last name, email, and password. For existing accounts, confirm your login details as usual.

Step 3: Choose Registration/Verification Method

LinkedIn may prompt for a phone number for verification. Select the phone verification option to receive a code.

Step 4: Obtain a Virtual Number

Use a trusted service like TIGER SMS:

Sign up or log in.



Add funds if required.



Select a virtual number that is compatible with LinkedIn and choose the correct country/region if prompted.



Step 5: Enter the Virtual Number on LinkedIn

Input the virtual number into the phone field on LinkedIn. Double-check the number to avoid errors that could cause verification delays.

Step 6: Receive the Verification Code

The SMS verification code will arrive in your TIGER SMS dashboard. Wait a few seconds for it to appear.

Step 7: Verify Your LinkedIn Account

Enter the code from TIGER SMS into LinkedIn and submit. Your account is now verified without exposing your personal phone number.

Step 8: Complete Your Profile (Optional but Recommended)

Add your profile photo, headline, and professional details. Consider linking a recovery email and enabling two-factor authentication to enhance security.

Step 9: Start Networking Safely

Once verified, you can safely connect with recruiters, colleagues, and industry contacts. Your account is protected, independent, and free from errors caused by recycled or restricted numbers.

Stay Connected, Stay Ahead

Phone verification lockouts shouldn’t derail your career. With a virtual number, you can bypass common errors, protect your privacy, and keep your LinkedIn account accessible when it matters most. Services like TIGER SMS make the process simple, so your focus stays on networking—not on troubleshooting.