 Legendary 'Buy Bitcoin' Notebook Sold for $1,000,000: An Astonishing Tale
Legendary notebook "Buy Bitcoin" was sold for 16 BTC

Legendary notebook "Buy Bitcoin" was sold for 16 BTC

Just recently, one of the most unusual events in the crypto industry occurred: a legendary notebook with the inscription "Buy Bitcoin" was sold. How much did it cost? The deal was worth 16 BTC or $1,000,000, can you believe it?

The notebook's fame story

In 2017, when Bitcoin was worth $2300, a young intern decided to add some action to his life. He showed up at Janet Yellen's speech in Congress and, seizing the moment, silently raised the notebook in front of the cameras. This brave act brought the intern a few seconds of fame until he was asked to leave the meeting room.