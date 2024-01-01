How to register in Telegram in 2024 without number and email confirmation

Hello everyone. Today we have an important update from Telegram. They've changed the registration process. Now, you need an email to sign up. This change happened before Pavel Durov's big interview at TOKEN2049. Why is this important? Well, after introducing cryptocurrency wallets in The Open Network, they want to make sure your account is extra secure. If you're already a user, don't worry, you can just add an email for more security. But new users will need to create an email.