How to use the OpenAI chatbot if it’s not available in my country?

A new chatbot has quickly become very popular. However, in some countries, people keep getting the error “OpenAI not available in your country” when trying to use the service. If you happen to live in one of such countries, you need some sort of solution to be able to register on the platform. Below in this article, we will tell you about the ways to bypass this limitation.

If you’re not from one of the OpenAI available countries, your solution is buying a virtual number from Tiger SMS. On this platform, you can find numbers for registration on any online service including OpenAI chat. Just choose a number from one of the countries where this service is available and enjoy. Also, Tiger SMS provides numbers for Vkontakte, Telegram, Viber, Uber, Tinder and hundreds of other platforms. It’s fast and cheap - try it today!

Why doesn’t https chat OpenAI.com work in some countries?

Since the developer of the OpenAI service is an American company, the operation of their services is not possible in several countries due to political reasons. Among such countries are, for example, Afghanistan, Iran and Venezuela. If your country happens to be on the list at the present moment, you can register through a virtual number that comes from a different country. These lists change from time to time, so you should research as to which countries are currently on the “available” list and buy a number from there. With Tiger SMS you’ll be able to choose almost any country while purchasing a number.





OpenAI does not open in my country: what to do?

Keep calm. Since you’re not alone in your problem, there is a solution. If you want to use the chatbot OpenAI in a country where it’s not available, you need to do the following:

Install a VPN to virtually change your location and choose one of the countries where OpenAI chat works. If possible, use paid services with which you’ll be able to always choose the same location and have a stable connection. Buy a secure virtual number from Tiger SMS and register an account through it. You’ll receive your verification message online and will be able to confirm your “foreign account” within minutes.

With these two tools, you’ll be able to bypass virtually any limitations with online verifications. Don’t give up - there’s always a solution. And with Tiger SMS this solution is both secure and affordable.

A complete guide to registering when OpenAI's API is not available in your country

We made complete instructions for people who don’t have any previous experience with using a VPN or a virtual number. So, if you face a problem while registering on the OpenAI chatbot, take the following steps:

Download a good VPN app and change your virtual location to a country where you can use the chatbot OpenAI. With a VPN active, open OpenAI.com and begin the standard registration procedure. You’ll also need an email - make sure you use one which wasn’t previously used on this platform. When you get to the step where you need to provide a phone number, use a virtual number from Tiger SMS (for how to buy a number read here) and verify your account with the code you receive on the website. Make sure the country of your virtual number is the same country where your VPN places you. After you confirm your account, it’s done. You can use the OpenAI service as you please. Don’t forget to use VPN!

With this solution, you will be able to access chatbot OpenAI from any country and any device you want. Don’t let the world limit your online life!