How to use Imo without a phone number

Are you looking for a reliable messenger to chat with your friends and make calls? Then Imo is the one you’re looking for. And with a virtual number from Tiger SMS, you’ll be able to create imo account without phone number.

Imo is a grandad of messengers - it was developed back in 2000 by a team of California programmers. It’s nothing else but a solid communication app with a well-thought interface.

The application is free both for a PC and a phone (any OS), it consumes a minimal amount of data and is not overloaded with unrelated functions. However, in order to register an account at Imo one needs to provide his phone number. Once you download the app from a store or an official website, the system would ask you to verify your account (as would pretty much any other messenger). Tiger SMS gives a simple solution to those who are not ready to give up on their privacy but still want to enjoy a simple and reliable communication app.

Tiger SMS is a provider of virtual numbers for any popular online platform or service. By receiving verification codes online, you can register an anonymous profile at a service of your choice for an insignificant amount of money. Use our solutions whenever you’re required to give your phone number anywhere.





How to open an Imo account without a number ?

In the trend of several recent years, you cannot register an account at some services without a phone number. Yes, some platforms still leave an opportunity to set up an account with no number, however, it’s either limited or the system bothers a user with constant reminders to provide a number. None of that is a good solution compared to using a virtual number.

Another argument is the registration of several accounts for private or business use. Buying a SIM card for every one of those profiles is expensive and tiresome, and buying existing accounts is highly unreliable (not to mention it can be even more expensive). Virtual numbers are a better and more convenient option in this case.

If you want to use Imo without a phone number, there’s no better option than buying a virtual number. At Tiger SMS you can get a number for Imo for only 9 cents. So, there’s no need to look for any other solution or risk the privacy of your own number.

Several other advantages:

any of your actions at Tiger SMS are absolutely anonymous and cannot be traced to an account you create through a virtual number;

low prices for confirmation codes;

codes come instantly and the whole procedure is fast;

we support a lot of popular platforms, so you’ll be able to protect any of your accounts with Tiger SMS;

you can choose the country for your virtual number (it’s especially important for business accounts);

Tiger SMS supports a number of different payment options for your convenience.

Find detailed instructions on how to register Imo without a number further.





How do I get on Imo without number verification with Tiger SMS?

Let us give you a step-by-step guide on how to use Imo without a number. You’ll get a fully functional profile with minimum effort and money:

1. To begin with you should register at Tiger SMS. We’ll ask for your email for identification, but no other data would be necessary.

2. Find an offer you want to use (Imo registration, for instance) and a country for the virtual number.





3. Put the necessary amount of money into your account.





4. Buy the number for Imo and find it on your personal page. Once it’s displayed there it’s ready to use. You can start registering at Imo. Your verification code will be displayed on the same page once we have it.





After you confirm your account with a code it’s ready to use. Try and see how easy it is!