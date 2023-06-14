How to Use ChatGPT in China

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is the most renowned neural network with a wide range of capabilities, from user interaction to generating articles, scripts, code, creating tables, and more. The project has garnered significant attention due to its practical applications. Many individuals and companies have integrated this neural network into their workflows.

If you want to access ChatGPT in China, you'll face access restrictions. Users will encounter a window similar to the following message:





OpenAI has limited the list of countries where the bot is available, and China is not included. To overcome these restrictions, we will explore different methods in this guide. The website "Tiger SMS" provides great assistance by offering virtual numbers for ChatGPT registration in China. It ensures not only affordability but also a simple purchasing system with a few clicks and instant receipt of SMS verification codes.

ChatGPT and Blocked Access in China

As mentioned earlier, China is in the "blacklist" of countries maintained by OpenAI. It's essential to consider China's official structures that actively ban undesirable content or software. While ChatGPT itself is not prohibited, there have been instances of similar programs or technologies being shut down or adapted due to such restrictions.

There are multiple ways to access OpenAI products without using circumvention tools. The main issue lies in the limitations imposed, such as a daily message limit (e.g., only 20 free messages per day). To remove these limitations, a paid subscription is required. This is where the "Tiger SMS" service becomes economically beneficial. By bypassing the blocks, ChatGPT remains free in China, requiring only the purchase of a virtual number at a minimal cost.





Using ChatGPT in China

The primary objective is to access the neural network's website using an IP address from a country that is not blocked. This can be achieved with the help of VPN services, which replace the user's real IP address with another one selected from a list.

The following VPN services work well in China:

ExpressVPN (most popular)

VyprVPN

PrivateVPN

NordVPN

Surfshark

These services are available as desktop programs or mobile applications for various operating systems. They provide stable access to ChatGPT in China.

It's worth mentioning the Chinese language. While the neural network can process requests in Chinese, using English typically yields the best quality of responses.





How to Buy a Virtual Number for Working with ChatGPT in China

This task can be broken down into several steps:

Register on the "Tiger SMS" website. Provide your email address. If you wish to create an account with a single click, use the data import feature from Google, Facebook, Telegram, or VKontakte. Go to the "Top-up Balance" section. Choose the type of payment system and specify the desired amount to transfer to your personal account. Proceed to purchase a virtual number to use ChatGPT in China. First, specify the service - OpenAI. The next step is to select the country. Note that you cannot use mobile numbers from China, Hong Kong, and several other countries. It is recommended to familiarize yourself with the list of countries where the neural network is available. Once all the options are selected, click the "Buy" button. All purchased numbers are stored in the "Number History" section. You can use them as needed. If you need to buy a large number of numbers, the service offers the option to contact a manager to obtain a discount or other bonuses.

How to Register a ChatGPT Profile in China

Let's proceed with creating an account to work with the neural network:

Activate a VPN to gain access to the registration window. You will be presented with fields to fill in. Provide your email address, nickname, and other required information. The most important part is entering the virtual number you purchased earlier. Click the "Send code" button to receive the verification code. To receive the SMS, go to your account on the "Tiger SMS" website. The "Active Numbers" section is of interest to us. Enter the six-digit code you received into the registration window.

Now you have an account to interact with ChatGPT in China. To access the latest, fourth version, you can subscribe to a paid plan.