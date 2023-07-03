How to Unlock Your Tinder Account if It's Blocked

Tinder is a dating app that allows people to find a match and connect with them if both parties are interested. It was developed in 2012 and quickly gained popularity. Today, it is considered one of the largest dating apps in the world.

The principle of Tinder is based on the swiping system. Users are shown other profiles with photos and brief information about them. If you like the suggested information, you can swipe right. If you are not interested, you can swipe left. If two people have mutual sympathy based on their choices, they form a match and can start communicating within the app.





But what if Tinder has blocked your account? This is a serious problem because there is a strict blocking system. Users are not allowed to create new accounts. If the administration finds out, they can ban the new profile. Let's take a closer look at how to unlock Tinder.

It should be noted that it is not possible to regain access in all cases. Most likely, you will have to think about creating a new account. The Tiger SMS service can help. Here, you can buy a virtual phone number for Tinder registration. Prices start at a few rubles, and SMS reception occurs instantly through your personal account.

How to Unlock Your Tinder Account

Essentially, there is only one way to recover your profile - contact technical support. In your message, explain why Tinder blocked your account, correct the violations (if possible), and assure that it will not happen again. Don't assume that the ban will be lifted in any case. As practice shows, only a small number of users can achieve a similar resolution. It is important to note that Russian accounts will not be serviced after June 30, 2023. If your Tinder account is blocked, there is nothing you can do. The only solution will be to create a new account, for which you will need a mobile phone number (you can use a virtual one).





If Tinder Has Blocked You - How to Create a New Account

If you need a new profile, you need to follow these instructions

Register on the Tiger SMS website. You need an account to fully use the functionality. In your personal account, you can purchase virtual numbers, store them, and receive SMS messages with codes. When registering on the service, you can complete the process in one click by importing data from Vkontakte, Telegram, Facebook, or Google. Add funds to your personal account. The user's balance is intended for making purchases. On the special page, select the method of replenishment and the amount. Buy a virtual number. In the first field, select the service (Tinder), in the second - the country. Searching among hundreds of options can be a difficult task. The service suggests using the search field, where you enter the name you are interested in or its part. The system will immediately give matches. Go to the page where you need to confirm the purchase. The funds will be debited from the user's balance, and within 20 minutes, the transaction can be canceled without additional conditions by clicking on the corresponding button. Open the Tinder registration window. Proceed until the system asks you to enter your mobile phone number. Enter the virtual number purchased earlier (don't forget to correctly set the country code). A notification will appear that an SMS with a verification code has been sent. Go to your personal account on the Tiger SMS website. Here, find the number of interest and click View SMS. Copy or remember the access code. Paste the code on the website. A new profile with full functionality will be at your disposal.

As practice shows, this is the most reliable way to unlock Tinder if your account is blocked.