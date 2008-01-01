How to Start Farming CATS Points - A New Promising Telegram Game

On August 26, the DOGS coin, associated with the Telegram project of the same name, was launched on an exchange. This marks the second time in the history of Telegram’s cryptocurrency mini-apps that such a project has achieved success — the first was Notcoin. Users who launched the game even once have already received their coins.

This article is specifically for those who either missed out on participating in DOGS or are looking for similar projects to join. One such project is CATS.

About the Project

This project is very similar to DOGS. We earn starting points based on the age of our Telegram account, OG status, and so on. You can also get points for completing simple tasks, such as "join somewhere," "play something," etc., just like in other tap games. There are also tasks for inviting friends. How to get more referrals using the TIGER SMS service will be discussed later in this article.

There are tasks for making transactions, boosting channels, and if you have Telegram Premium, you'll get an extra 300 points. Why points? Because, for now, it’s not a token. Additionally, you can link your Bitget wallet, which is currently the only wallet available for linking, hinting at a partnership between CATS and the Bitget exchange. It's possible that the CATS token will be listed on this exchange.

You can also earn points by inviting friends. This works similarly to DOGS: you get more for some, less for others. Of course, this depends on the status and age of your friend’s Telegram account. Currently, 31,206,338 people are participating in the game.

Don't assume that this project will end like DOGS, where everyone gets tokens and immediately starts selling them. No, the developers recently released a roadmap in their Telegram channel, explaining that they will add new mechanics to the game, such as AI-based gameplay. We will likely be identifying cats (if I understood correctly), and we'll probably earn points for doing so. Hopefully, we won’t have to risk our points, losing them if we make mistakes. There will also be customization for our cats.

It’s possible that everyone will receive a kitten (or several), which you can customize, possibly using CATS points. Most likely, your customized cat will eventually become an NFT, distributed via airdrop, either before or after customization. This approach is undoubtedly better than what DOGS offers.

You can either sell these NFTs or wait and see if you can buy additional NFTs that might be worth money in the future. Here, we have what seems like an almost 100% chance of getting extra NFTs, or perhaps buying other NFTs, similar to DOGS, but better.

About the Airdrop

The airdrop will probably occur either at the end of this year or in the first or second quarter of 2025. This is great news because, in that time, we’ll be able to accumulate plenty of kittens (our CATS token points), invite more friends, and the project could earn much more through partnerships or collaborations with other projects compared to DOGS. As a result, the airdrop will likely be much bigger than DOGS’.

This project, like DOGS, isn’t the only one of its kind. It appeared shortly after DOGS and claimed second place. However, there are other similar projects, but CATS inspires more confidence than they do.

How to Get More Referrals

To get more referrals, the TIGER SMS service for temporary virtual numbers can help. TIGER SMS is a popular service for one-time SMS verification, allowing you to send and receive messages to confirm accounts on various platforms, including Telegram. The service guarantees fast and reliable delivery of confirmation codes, making it an ideal tool for users who want to register using virtual numbers.

You can create an unlimited number of Telegram accounts and send referral links to these accounts to earn more CATS points.

To create a Telegram account, follow these steps:

Go to the TIGER SMS website and sign up. Top up your balance with the desired amount. Select the Telegram service and choose the country you want. Purchase a number and complete the registration process.

Once you have a new Telegram account, simply send the referral link to your other account to earn CATS points!