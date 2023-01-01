How to sign up for Grindr without a phone number

Currently there are a lot of apps that help you look for people located nearby at the moment, but Grindr was the first one to introduce this function. It’s still one of the most popular apps in its segment. As is the case with many other social apps, Grindr users don’t hurry to verify their accounts through real phone numbers. There are several main reasons for that:

The nature of the app suggests that many people prefer to keep their accounts anonymous. Sometimes it’s better to use different accounts when in different locations. Since each new account is supposed to be verified with a phone number, buying a SIM card each time is too expensive and inconvenient. If your account happened to be blocked, thing to use Grindr without a phone number.









Create a Grindr account without a phone number through Tiger SMS

Setting up an anonymous Grindr account without a phone number is pretty simple. There are two main steps:

Step 1. Get a virtual number:

register on Tiger SMS in order to have a private page on our platform. An email is enough for registration.

Top up your balance to pay for needed numbers. One SMS from Grindr would cost you 7 cents or a bit more, depending on the country.

Find the offer for Grindr, choose the country and press “Buy”.

Find your number on your personal page.

Step 2. Once you have the number, you can start the second step - registration on Grindr:

Go to Grindr from your browser or the app.

Start creating a new profile.

When asked for the phone number, paste your virtual number.





The code will come to your personal page. Use it to verify your new account.

Your profile on

Grindr without phone verification

is ready. Use it as you please.