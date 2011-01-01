How to Sign Up for QQ with a Virtual Number

QQ is one of the most popular Chinese social networking sites, offering opportunities for socializing, gaming, multimedia content, and more. However, registering with QQ requires a Chinese mobile phone number, which can be a hurdle for users outside of China. This guide will show you how to sign up for QQ using a virtual number.

Note: Ensure you haven't made multiple attempts to register on the same day. If you have, wait until the next day to try again with these instructions.

Steps to Create a QQ Account

1. Download the QQ App:

- Go to the official QQ website.

- Scan the QR code to download and install the latest version of the app on your phone.

2. Register on the QQ App:

- Open the app and tap the "Register" button located on the left side of the home screen.

3. Get a Virtual Number:

- Visit the official website of TIGER SMS and create an account.

- Top up your balance.

- Purchase an Australian temporary virtual number for Tencent QQ service.

4. Complete the QQ Registration:

- Enter the virtual number in the registration window and confirm the user agreement.

- Pass the captcha verification.

- Wait for the code to be sent to your virtual number from TIGER SMS.

- Enter the received code in the corresponding window.

5. Set Up Your Account:

- Create a login and password for your QQ account.

That's it! You've successfully created a QQ account using a virtual number.