How to Sign Up for QQ with a Virtual Number

Contents

Steps to Create a QQ Account

1. Download the QQ App

2. Register on the QQ App

3. Get a Virtual Number

4. Complete the QQ Registration

5. Set Up Your Account

QQ is one of the most popular Chinese social networking sites, offering opportunities for socializing, gaming, multimedia content, and more. However, registering with QQ requires a Chinese mobile phone number, which can be a hurdle for users outside of China. This guide will show you how to sign up for QQ using a virtual number.

Note: Ensure you haven't made multiple attempts to register on the same day. If you have, wait until the next day to try again with these instructions.

- Go to the official QQ website.

- Scan the QR code to download and install the latest version of the app on your phone.

- Open the app and tap the "Register" button located on the left side of the home screen.

- Visit the official website of TIGER SMS and create an account.

- Top up your balance.

- Purchase an Australian temporary virtual number for Tencent QQ service.

- Enter the virtual number in the registration window and confirm the user agreement.

- Pass the captcha verification.

- Wait for the code to be sent to your virtual number from TIGER SMS.

- Enter the received code in the corresponding window.

- Create a login and password for your QQ account.

That's it! You've successfully created a QQ account using a virtual number.

 

Marina Ivanova
Author: Marina Ivanova

She is a keen observer of the IT landscape, writing extensively about innovations and cybersecurity trends. Her articles help demystify complex technologies for her readers, establishing her as a reliable source for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.