How to Register for AliPay Using a Virtual Phone Number

AliPay is a leading digital payment platform in China, competing effectively with PayPal on the global stage. Operated by the Alibaba Group, AliPay offers secure and user-friendly services. But how do you sign up for AliPay if you're not a Chinese citizen? Let's go through the process step-by-step.

Why Use AliPay?

AliPay is one of the most popular payment systems worldwide, offering convenience and security for users both in China and internationally. You can start enjoying its benefits immediately!

The Issue and the Solution

The registration process for AliPay can be challenging, especially since it requires a valid phone number. Luckily, TIGER SMS offers a straightforward and confidential solution: renting a temporary virtual number. This way, you don't need to use your personal phone number to sign up for AliPay!

Step-by-Step Registration Guide

Here’s how to sign up for AliPay using a virtual number from TIGER SMS:

Download the App: Go to your device’s app store, search for "AliPay", and download the application. Register with a Virtual Number: If your local number doesn’t work for receiving the verification code, use TIGER SMS: Select AliPay and country.

Purchase a virtual number. Verify the Number: Receive the verification code in your TIGER SMS account and input it during the AliPay registration process. Set Up a Password: Create a password for transactions. Go to settings (the person icon "Mi") — "Payment Settings" (支付密码 in Chinese), and follow the steps to create a digital password.

Advantages of Using TIGER SMS

TIGER SMS makes the registration process for AliPay easier while ensuring your privacy. With TIGER SMS, you can:

Use temporary virtual numbers for account verification.

Avoid unwanted calls and messages on your personal number.

Quickly and securely complete the AliPay registration.

