How to Register an Alibaba Account Using a Virtual Number?

Alibaba is the largest B2B platform connecting buyers and suppliers worldwide. If you want to create an account but prefer not to share your personal phone number, a temporary virtual phone number is the perfect solution for maintaining privacy.

Why Use a Virtual Number for Alibaba?

Protect Personal Data – Keep your real number secure.

Create Multiple Accounts – Convenient for managing different businesses.

Receive Codes Instantly – Get OTP within seconds via online TIGER SMS service.

How to create account with temporary virtual number?

Open Alibaba website and click "Join Free."

Select your country and choose your role (buyer, seller, or supplier).

Fill in your registration details using Latin characters.

Choose a buy virtual phone service from a trusted provider.

Enter a temp number, receive the verification code, and confirm your registration.

Where to Get a Virtual Number?

A recommended platform is TIGER SMS, where you can easily obtain a temporary virtual phone number for Alibaba.

How It Works

-Sign up on TIGER SMS.

-Top up your account with a preferred payment method.

-Select your country and choose the "Alibaba" service.

-Get a virtual number, receive the OTP, and complete your registration.

-In just a few minutes, your account will be ready. If you need assistance, the support team is available to help.

Use TIGER SMS for a secure and seamless Alibaba registration process.