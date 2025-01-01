How to Get an Indonesian Number for Dana (2025 Guide)

What Is Dana and Who Uses It

Dana is a popular digital payment app in Indonesia.

With it, users can send money, pay bills, top up their phones, or shop online — everything happens in one place.

To create an account, Dana asks for a mobile phone number and sends a code by SMS to confirm that it really belongs to you.

Why You Need an Indonesian Number

Since Dana works mainly inside Indonesia, the app uses local numbers for verification.

If you try to register with a foreign one, you might not get the confirmation message.

Here’s why using an Indonesian number helps:

Only numbers that begin with +62 are accepted;

Local messages are delivered faster;

Some wallet features — like payments and transfers — are available only for verified Indonesian users.





If you don’t have a SIM card from Indonesia, you can easily get a virtual number online for registration.

How a Virtual Number Helps

A virtual phone number works just like an ordinary one — it receives SMS messages through the internet.

You don’t need to buy a physical SIM or travel abroad.

With TIGER SMS, you can:

Instantly get a local number that starts with +62;

Receive your confirmation code in seconds;

Keep your real number private;

Try or manage several accounts at once.

How to Register on Dana with an Online Number

Step 1. Install the App