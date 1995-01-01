How to Get a Temporary Indonesian Phone Number for Akulaku (2025 Guide)

What Is Akulaku and Who Uses It

Akulaku is a well-known app in Southeast Asia, especially in Indonesia.

It allows users to shop online, pay later, and manage digital credit or bills all in one place.

People like Akulaku because it’s simple — you can buy what you need now and pay in small parts later.

To create an account, the app asks you to confirm it with a mobile number, so Akulaku knows the account belongs to a real user.

Why You Need an Indonesian Phone Number for Akulaku

Akulaku mainly operates in Indonesia, so it usually sends its OTP (one-time password) only to local numbers.

If you try using a foreign phone number, the app might not send the verification message at all.

Here’s why having an Indonesian number (+62) matters:

Akulaku accepts only numbers with the +62 country code.

Local numbers get the OTP faster and more reliably.

Some app features, like payments and credit options, are available only for users with verified Indonesian numbers.

If you live outside the country or prefer not to use your personal SIM card, you can get a temporary Indonesian number online in just a few clicks.

How a Virtual Number Helps

A virtual Indonesian number makes registration easy without needing a physical SIM.

With TIGER SMS, you can:

Instantly receive an Indonesian number that starts with +62;

Get the OTP code right on the website;

Keep your personal number private;

Create or test several Akulaku accounts if needed;

Save money and time — no SIM purchase required.

How to Register on Akulaku Using a Temporary Indonesian Number

Step 1. Download the Akulaku App

Open Google Play or App Store.

Search for Akulaku and install it.





Step 2. Start Registration

Tap Sign Up.







When asked for a phone number — stop for a moment. Don’t use your real one yet.





Step 3. Get an Indonesian Number from TIGER SMS

Go to https://tiger-sms.com/.

Sign up or log in.

Add a small amount of money to your balance.

Find Akulaku in the list of supported services.

Choose Indonesia as the country.

Click Get Number — you’ll instantly receive a temporary number.





Step 4. Request OTP from Akulaku

Copy your new number from TIGER SMS and paste it into Akulaku