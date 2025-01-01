How to Get a Temporary Indonesian Number for Gojek

What Is Gojek and Who Uses It

Gojek is a leading Indonesian app that brings together many daily services — ride booking, food delivery, payments, and shopping — in one place.

It’s used by millions of people across Southeast Asia who want a quick and simple way to move, eat, and pay.

To start using the app, every new user needs to register with a phone number.

Gojek sends a one-time password (OTP) by SMS to confirm that you’re the real account owner.

Why You Need an Indonesian Number for Gojek

Since Gojek mainly operates in Indonesia, the app prefers local phone numbers when sending OTP messages.

If you use a number from another country, you might never receive the verification SMS.

Here’s why an Indonesian number (+62) is important:

Only numbers with the +62 code are supported for full registration.





Indonesian numbers get OTP messages faster and more reliably.





Some Gojek services, such as GoPay or GoFood, work only with verified Indonesian numbers.





If you don’t have an Indonesian SIM or you’re living abroad, the easiest option is to use a temporary Indonesian virtual number online.

How a Virtual Number Helps

A virtual phone number works like a regular one — it can receive SMS and OTP codes — but it’s hosted online.

You don’t need a SIM card or local mobile plan.

With TIGER SMS, you can:

Instantly get a real Indonesian number (+62);

Receive your Gojek OTP code within seconds;

Keep your personal number private;

Register or test multiple Gojek accounts;

Pay only for what you use — no contracts or extra fees.





How to Register on Gojek Using a Temporary Indonesian Number

Step 1. Download the Gojek App