MailBot by Tavel Software: Autoregistration, Unlocker, Checker for Outlook, Yahoo, AOL, Mail

MailBot Email Autoregistration

MailBot is a professional, multithreaded Windows application designed for automatic registration (autoreg), verification of functionality or existence (checker), and automatic unlocking (unlocker) of email accounts. MailBot by Tavel is one of the first tools of this kind on the market, operating since 2009. Over time, it has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of users thanks to its extensive functionality and high reliability.

Email Functions

Optional enabling of POP3, IMAP, and SMTP for services where these protocols require separate activation.

Creating a separate password for POP3/IMAP/SMTP access (app-specific password).

Configuring aliases for accounts on Outlook, Mail.ru, Mail.com, GMX.com, WP.pl, O2.pl, Onet.pl, Inbox.lv, and Runbox.com.

Enabling email forwarding to a specified email for Outlook, WP.pl, O2.pl, and Yandex accounts.

Activating two-factor authentication (2FA) TOTP on Outlook, Mail.ru, UKR.net, and Runbox.com with a built-in TOTP code generator.

Disabling anti-spam filters for Mail.ru, Outlook, Mail.com, GMX.com, Onet.pl, Meta.ua, and I.ua.

Deactivating smart email sorting for Outlook, Mail.ru, and Onet.pl.

Adding a specified email to the contacts list for Outlook and Yahoo accounts.

MailBot can bypass IP restrictions and allows flexible connection settings:

The program works with any type of proxy (SOCKS5, SOCKS4, HTTPS, HTTP), including those requiring authentication, and can connect directly if needed. Proxy lists can be easily uploaded from a file or URL; different provider formats are supported, and individual logins and passwords can be specified for each proxy. MailBot automatically updates the list and maintains “used” and “bad” proxy databases to avoid wasting time and resources on repeated checks.

For situations requiring high anonymity or bypassing geo-restrictions, it has built-in Tor network support and automatic creation of SOCKS5 proxies via SSH tunnels — simply provide access to remote servers, and the program will establish the tunnel itself.

CAPTCHA Bypass and Anti-Bot Checks

MailBot integrates with all popular CAPTCHA solving services: EzCaptcha, CapSolver, ruCaptcha/2Captcha (both HTTP and WebSocket), Captcha88, Mg-Captcha, Anti Captcha v2, CapMonster Cloud, Imagetyperz, CAPTCHAs.IO, Death By Captcha, BestCaptchaSolver, and more. You just connect the chosen API, and the solver is automatically used during account registration and verification.

Thanks to this combination (wide proxy support + automatic CAPTCHA solving + tracking “bad” proxies), MailBot ensures stable and fast operation during mass email registration and verification, minimizing blocks and resource waste.

How to Mass-Register Accounts Using the Software

To start mass registration, you need to purchase the software. After that, proceed with the setup:

1. Launch the software and select the desired email service.



2. Choose the number of threads and accounts you want to create, configuring them according to your needs.



3. Add proxies through which you will work. It is recommended not to use public proxies as there is a high risk of service blocks. For reliable “farm” setups, only highly anonymous proxies working via HTTPS or SOCKS should be used; check that their IP is not on blacklists before using. You can load them via URL or TXT.



4. Configure the required CAPTCHA. Remember, you must pay for the CAPTCHA service on its website for it to work correctly. Not all CAPTCHAs can pass Microsoft Outlook’s human CAPTCHA, so choose a service capable of solving human CAPTCHAs. For example, EzCaptcha works well.



5. Next, select an SMS service. The software supports many SMS services; here we will use TIGER SMS as an example.

6. A window will open to select the SMS provider, add the API key, and set the maximum price for a virtual number. The API key can be found in your TIGER SMS account.



7. Go back to the Autoreg tab and click Start. The automatic account registration process will begin.

After accounts are successfully registered, they will appear in the software’s Accounts section. Now you know how easily and simply you can start autoregistering accounts using MailBot by Tavel.