How to earn on Hamster Kombat using virtual numbers in 2024

Hamster Kombat is a captivating clicker game that rewards you with virtual coins for every tap on the screen. In this game, you take on the role of a stock exchange leader, with a charming hamster as the central figure. The primary objective is to elevate the exchange's prestige and achieve victory in hamster combats. To achieve this, you need to advance to new levels and earn more coins with each click. It's important not to overdo the clicks—each tap reduces the hamster's energy, which can be restored in no less than 5 minutes.

Key aspects of the game include daily participation. Skipping days can result in a reset of progress. For effective coin earning, it's recommended to log into the game every three hours—reasons for this will be explained below.

A detailed guide is provided by the game creators, but in short:

Start by choosing a stock exchange for earnings. There are many options ranging from Gate.io to Binance and others. The exchange does not affect your path's development, does not influence the game's outcome, and can always be changed.

Hamster Kombat: The more coins, the more opportunities!

Journey through Hamster Kombat levels is filled with the thrilling accumulation of coins. There are a total of 9 levels in the game, each unlocking new possibilities:

Bronze: Initial level, accessible with 0 coins.

Silver: Achieved with 5,000 coins.

Gold: 25,000 coins. Grandmaster: The pinnacle of mastery, accessible with an astounding 100+ million coins! The higher the level, the more coins you receive per click!

Hamster Kombat generously rewards its dedicated players, making their path to wealth increasingly shorter and more exciting.

Exact figures are not disclosed. Boosts are crucial for accelerating wealth accumulation.

Boost No1 - Multitap increases the number of coins per tap. Cost: 2,000 in-game coins and can be used an unlimited number of times, but each activation becomes more expensive than the previous one.

Boost No2 - Energy limit increases the energy reserve for extended taps. Initial cost: 2,000 coins with upgrade possibilities.

Boost No3 - Full energy is a free offer that allows energy restoration up to six times a day, with activation available once per hour.

Participate in various missions to increase your income.

There are four ways to earn (under the "Earn" section): subscribing to the game channel or joining the Telegram group, following an account on the social network X Twitter and inviting three friends to the game. In the daily tasks section, the main reward is a daily login bonus - on the first day, you receive 500 coins, and on the 7th day, 100,000 coins. Remember to claim your free coins every day, or else the day counter will reset. Completing other tasks yields between 5,000 and 25,000 coins. Earnings through referrals: if a Telegram user joins the game through your link, both of you receive 5,000 coins. If the user has Telegram Premium, you can earn 25,000 coins from this.

How to earn coins without tapping?

You don't need to constantly play to earn coins. You can generate game income by purchasing cards in the Mine section. The assortment includes cards from "Legal," "PR&Team," "Markets," and "Specials." Each card generates specific profits - for example, a "BTC pairs" card costing 250 coins yields 40 coins every hour, even outside the game. Choose cards based on their cost and profit. The cheaper the card and the higher the profit, the more advantageous its purchase. Cards remain active for 3 hours after exiting Hamster Kombat; you need to restart the game to continue earning coins. Each card can be upgraded, increasing its level - each subsequent level costs more than the previous one but generates more profit per hour.

Ciphers, Combo Cards, and Millions of Coins

To accumulate 5 million coins, it's crucial to collect combination cards. Each day, you're presented with a new set of three cards that you need to guess. Ready combinations become available after 15:00 GMT. Each day in the game features a cipher based on the Morse code alphabet, decipherable by all participants. Successfully decoding the cipher rewards 1 million coins. Ciphers can be found on the internet.

Referral Farming in Hamster Kombat

Another way to earn coins is through referral farming, where friends or referrals start playing through your link. Obtain your referral link from the game and distribute it to friends or acquaintances. If all friends are already playing, you can either buy referrals on Telegram or generate them yourself.

Let's consider the second option.

How to Farm Referrals in Hamster Kombat? One method is to create a new Telegram account with a virtual number. You'll need an additional device for easy registration. However, remember that doing this from the same Wi-Fi network or device can be risky, as it might result in receiving nothing during an airdrop in the future.

