How to earn money using virtual numbers

In this article, we will explore the concept of virtual numbers, methods for using them to earn money, and draw conclusions based on research.

What is a Virtual Number?

A virtual number is a temporarily rented number used for one-time registrations. It is completely anonymous and not tied to a physical SIM card. The main advantage of virtual numbers is their affordability, starting from as low as 1 ruble per number.

Where Are Virtual Numbers Used?

Virtual numbers find application in various fields, especially in gaining benefits during initial registrations and in participating in other earning strategies, such as user invitations and creating accounts for subsequent sale.

What is Farming and Inviting?

Simply put, account farming involves creating a large number of accounts for subsequent sale on various online platforms and forums. Inviting refers to attracting users to specific channels or chats to organize advertising campaigns.

For successful account farming, specialized software like TG GIANT or GitHub autoregistrators is often used. These tools connect to SMS service servers via their APIs. Combined with SMS verification services like TIGER SMS, this ensures efficient creation of a large number of accounts.

In practice, it's quite straightforward. Specialized software connected to an SMS verification service accesses your chosen numbers. These numbers are used to register the required number of accounts. After registration, account details are stored and can be sold at a good price. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our website support — we are happy to help you understand!