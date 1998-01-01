How to Create Gmail Account Without a Personal Phone?

To register for Google, a phone number is often required. If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to create a Gmail account without a phone number, the answer is yes!

How to Do It?

Firstly, it’s important to note that we will still need a phone number for registration, but it doesn’t have to be your personal number. You can obtain a temporary virtual number through websites that provide number rental services. These are one-time number that are issued for a short period.

We’ll explore the process of creating an account using our platform – TIGER SMS. Key features of our service include:

- Quick access to one-time passwords (OTP);

- High-quality customer support;

- Verified numbers;

- Confidential use of our service.

The Process of Using Virtual Numbers During Registration is Very Simple:

1. Create a Profile on TIGER SMS: It’s easy to do – just use your email or sign in quickly with available services.

2. Deposit Funds: Go to the "Top Up balance" section and add funds using any available method.

3. Select a Number: In the "Buy number" section, choose "Google/Gmail" in the left column and select the country of the desired operator in the next column. Click the "Buy" button.

4. Begin Registration: Start the Google account registration process. Enter the purchased virtual number in the phone number field. A confirmation code will be sent to this number.

5. Retrieve Your Code: In the "Active phones" section, you will see your number and a "Get SMS" button. Click on it to get the access code.

After following the steps in our brief guide, you will have an activated Google account and will be able to use Gmail.

Visit our website and create Google account or any other service safely and anonymously!