How to Create Bolt Accounts Without Personal Phone Numbers

In modern digital age, having reliable and convenient transportation options is necessity. Bolt, popular ride-sharing app, has become choice for many people around world. However, some users may prefer to maintain privacy and not provide personal phone numbers during registration. If you are one of those users, do not worry – there is solution that allows creating Bolt accounts without sharing personal numbers. In this article, process of setting up Bolt accounts using virtual numbers from TIGER SMS is presented.

Bolt Advantages

Bolt is not only convenient app for ordering taxis, but also platform offering wide range of services: food delivery, courier services, and scooter rentals. Main advantages of Bolt include:

- Affordable prices: Bolt offers competitive rates, making it attractive choice for users.

- Ease of use: Intuitive interface allows quick and easy order placements.

- Variety of services: Users can select desired services, whether taxi rides or food deliveries.

- Safety: Bolt ensures high levels of security for users, including trip tracking features.

However, to enjoy all these advantages, registration is necessary. Here, TIGER SMS provides solution, enabling temporary phone number acquisition for registration in Bolt.

Registering for Bolt with TIGER SMS

To create Bolt accounts without personal phone numbers, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit TIGER SMS website and sign up for new accounts or log in to existing ones.

2. In TIGER SMS dashboard, navigate to "Buy numbers" section and select "Bolt" service. Choose desired countries and regions for virtual numbers.

3. Purchase virtual numbers by adding funds to TIGER SMS accounts. These numbers will be used for Bolt registration.

4. Once numbers are active, proceed to Bolt app or website and create new accounts using TIGER SMS virtual numbers.

5. During registration process, enter TIGER SMS virtual numbers when prompted for phone numbers. This will allow completing Bolt registration without providing personal contact information.

Enjoy Convenience of Bolt with TIGER SMS

Whether concerned about privacy, wanting to keep personal numbers private, or simply preferring to use dedicated numbers for Bolt, TIGER SMS virtual number solution is perfect answer. With just a few simple steps, freedom and convenience of Bolt can be unlocked without the need to share personal phone numbers.

Sign up for TIGER SMS today and start using Bolt with confidence that personal information is secure.