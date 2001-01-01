If you're looking to build and manage TikTok accounts targeting the EU audience, you're not alone. Many people struggle with navigating the platform’s ever-evolving algorithms and strict policies. Despite being outside the EU myself, I’ve successfully managed hundreds of EU-based TikTok accounts using a unique method is here to help you.

This guide will walk you through the process of creating, warming up, and managing TikTok accounts effectively with TIGER SMS virtual numbers . Let’s dive in!

Let’s talk about temporary virtual numbers

Virtual numbers work almost the same as real SIM cards. You can use these numbers to get OTP and register on various social networks and applications such as TikTok, Apple ID, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, WhatsApp, and many others. The only difference is that the number is provided to you for just 20 minutes, during which you can receive a single SMS message. However, the advantage of such numbers lies in their significantly lower cost compared to real SIM cards, saving you from overpaying

Preparation: Essentials for TikTok Account Creation

Before getting started, you’ll need:

Proxy: Opt for residential or 4G proxies of the countries where TikTok isn’t banned. Data center proxies are a no-go—they often result in shadowbans. Unlimited bandwidth 4G/LTE proxies deliver the best results.

A Fresh iPhone: Affordable models like the iPhone 7 or 8 work perfectly.

New EU iCloud Account: Reset your phone and create a new iCloud using a real EU address for Apple Store verification.

EU Phone Number: Having a reliable Phone number and a high-quality proxy is crucial.

Step 1: Factory Reset and Setup

Factory Reset Your Device Remove any SIM cards. Perform a factory reset on your iPhone. Disable location services, set your language and timezone to EU, and turn off auto-update for time. Create a New iCloud Account

-Open TIGER SMS website and register

-Top up your balance with crypto or use bank card

-Choose Apple service and EU country

-Buy number and use it for creating new icloud account

-After the reset, register a fresh iCloud account using a EU address. You can find real EU addresses through Google Maps (e.g., hotels, restaurants) and use their ZIP codes for verification.

Download TikTokConnect to your EU proxy before downloading TikTok from the App Store. Ensure your IP location matches the EU region.

Congratulations! You now have the EU version of TikTok installed on your phone. Let’s move to the next step.

Step 2: Creating Your TikTok Account

Verify Your IP Double-check that your IP address is in the EU by searching “check my IP” on Google. Account Creation

-Go to TIGER SMS

-Choose service TikTok and EU country

-Buy number for registration and use it

-Open TikTok and create an account using a virtual phone number. Fill in your details carefully.

-If you encounter issues (e.g., your username is automatically altered to something generic like "user0xxxx"), delete the app, re-download it, and repeat the process.

Your TikTok account is now set up. However, jumping straight into content posting is a recipe for disaster. TikTok’s algorithms are increasingly sophisticated and can flag accounts that seem spammy. To avoid this, follow the next step carefully.

Step 3: Warming Up Your TikTok Account

Warming up your account is critical to building trust with TikTok’s system. Here’s how to do it step-by-step:

Day 1: Casual Browsing

Spend 5–15 minutes scrolling through TikTok content as a regular user.

Avoid liking, commenting, or engaging with videos. Research shows top-performing channels have a like ratio of around 3-5%, so resist engaging too soon.

Day 2: Gradual Updates

Scroll for another 5–15 minutes, just like on Day 1.

Start updating your profile—add a bio, upload a profile picture, or edit your username. Take it slow and make changes one at a time to avoid triggering TikTok’s spam detection.

Day 3: First Post

Spend a few minutes browsing content again.

Record a video directly on your phone and upload it to TikTok. Use trending sounds and effects to increase visibility.

By the end of Day 3, your account will be sufficiently warmed up and ready for consistent use.

What’s Next? Stay Tuned for More Insights

This guide is just the beginning. In future posts, I’ll cover advanced strategies, including:

Part 2: How to manage multiple TikTok accounts without triggering shadowbans.

Part 3: How to repurpose content from other platforms (even TikTok itself) without getting flagged, complete with real-world examples.

Final Thoughts

Building a TikTok account, especially for the US market, requires patience, precision, and a strategic approach. This guide provides a proven method to create and nurture accounts while staying compliant with TikTok’s rules. Try it out and adapt it to your workflow—success is within reach!

For more tips and insights, follow our blog at TIGER SMS and stay ahead of the curve.