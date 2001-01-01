How to Create a Second Account on iPhone: Guide Using a Virtual Number

The iPhone is not just a symbol of style but also a reliable tool for everyday tasks. However, many people wonder how to create a second account. This might be necessary, for example, to separate personal and professional purposes or due to specific requirements of regional services.

Reasons to Create a Second Account on iPhone

There are several scenarios where this becomes useful:

Personal and Professional Separation: One account for personal use and another for work allows for efficient management of both aspects of life.

Family Sharing: Capability to bundle up to 6 accounts into "Family" for shared access to services and subscriptions.

Regional Restrictions: Some features are only available in certain regions. A second account allows access to content from different countries.

Security and Backup: In case of issues with the primary account, a second account can serve as a backup to maintain access to services.

How to Create a Second Account on iPhone

Step 1: Prepare a Virtual Number for Verification

The first step in creating a second account on iPhone is obtaining a temporary virtual number for SMS verification. TIGER SMS offers a convenient solution for this.

Register with TIGER SMS: Create an account on TIGER SMS.

Top up your account: Add funds to your TIGER SMS account using a convenient payment method.

Purchase a virtual number: Choose a virtual number for Apple services from the list of countries and make the purchase.

Step 2: Creating a Second Apple ID on iPhone

1. Open Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Go to Accounts & Passwords section.

3. Tap on the Add Account button and select Apple ID.

4. Enter the email address and password for the new Apple ID, using the virtual number for SMS verification.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

After successfully setting up the second account, you can choose which data and services to synchronize with each profile.

Conclusion

Creating a second account on iPhone using a virtual number from TIGER SMS provides not only convenience but also secures your data. This step helps you manage different aspects of your life and work more effectively from your device. Don't forget to explore TIGER SMS services for virtual numbers and other solutions to ensure your comfort and security online.