How to Create a New WhatsApp Account and Stay Anonymous

WhatsApp is a messaging app that facilitates communication and productivity, but its registration requires a phone number for verification. What should you do if you want to remain anonymous and not disclose your personal number?

Virtual Numbers for WhatsApp

One of the most convenient methods is to use a temporary virtual number through services like TIGER SMS. This allows you to receive SMS for verification without using a real number. There's no need to worry about the safety of your data — the service guarantees anonymity and protection.

How It Works:

Registration on TIGER SMS: Simply sign up on the TIGER SMS website using your email. Top up Balance: Add funds to your balance using a convenient payment method. Get a Virtual Number: Choose WhatsApp as the messenger and select your country's operator to receive a virtual number. Activate WhatsApp: Enter this number when registering on WhatsApp and wait for the SMS with the activation code. Complete Registration: Copy the code from TIGER SMS and paste it into WhatsApp — you're done!

Advantages of Using TIGER SMS

Confidentiality: Using a virtual number through services like TIGER SMS ensures a high level of confidentiality. Your real personal data remains inaccessible to WhatsApp and any third parties, protecting your privacy from unwanted intrusions and spam.

Geographical Flexibility: TIGER SMS allows you to choose virtual numbers from various countries, which is especially convenient for users in different parts of the world. This provides flexibility in selecting a number based on your preferences and needs.

Ease of Use: The process of obtaining and activating a virtual number for WhatsApp through TIGER SMS is very simple and intuitive. You don't need special technical skills — everything is done through the service's web interface.

Reliability and Speed: TIGER SMS is known for its reliability and promptness. You can be sure to receive the activation code SMS quickly, allowing you to start using WhatsApp with your new anonymous account immediately.

Conclusion

Using a virtual number through TIGER SMS is an excellent solution for those who value their privacy and security in the digital world. This method allows you to enjoy all the benefits of WhatsApp without revealing your real phone number. There's no need to risk your personal information when you can easily and safely remain anonymous.