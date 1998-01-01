How to Create a New Instagram Account Without a Phone Number?

Do you want to create a new Instagram account? Or do you need multiple accounts? Perhaps you want to set up an anonymous Instagram account? If so, this article is for you!

Today, Instagram is extremely popular, used by most people worldwide for personal, work, and business purposes. To register, you need to verify your identity using an email or phone number, which will receive a one-time password. To obtain this one-time password to create an Instagram account, we recommend using a temporary virtual phone number.

Where to Get a Temporary Number?

To use virtual numbers, take advantage of our platform, TIGER SMS. We are a reliable service for renting such phone numbers, and if you encounter any difficulties, we will promptly assist you on our website or in our Telegram chat.

Registering an Instagram Account with a Virtual Number

1. Create an account on TIGER SMS.

2. Top up your account balance: there are several methods available; please note the minimum deposit.

3. In the "Buy number" section, select the "Instagram" service in the left column and the country of the operator in the right column.

4. Start registering on Instagram. In the phone number field, enter the purchased virtual number.

5. A confirmation code will be sent to your virtual number. You can find it in the "Active numbers" section by clicking "Get SMS." Copy the code and enter it in the appropriate field.

That's it! Your new account is now fully functional.

Our service offers many advantages. Here are just a few of them:

1. Ease of Use: The service allows you to quickly obtain a virtual number without registration.

2. Wide Selection of Numbers: We provide access to numerous virtual numbers from various countries.

3. Privacy: Using virtual numbers helps hide your real phone number, enhancing security and protecting against spam.

4. Affordable Prices: Our service offers competitive rates, making it accessible to all users.

5. 24/7 Support: Users can rely on prompt assistance and integration options via API for process automation.