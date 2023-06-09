How to Bypass TikTok Block in Russia on Android, PC, and iPhone

TikTok is an app for creating and viewing short videos ranging from 15 to 60 seconds. It is developed by the Chinese company ByteDance. Within a short period, TikTok has gained worldwide popularity, especially among young users. On TikTok, you can create and edit videos, add music, filters, and effects. The platform offers an advanced content recommendation algorithm based on individual preferences, making it interesting for marketing and advertising purposes.

Unfortunately, TikTok was blocked on Android and other operating systems in Russia in March 2022. The ban comes with certain limitations. Russian users are unable to upload new content, engage in live broadcasts, and view international videos.





It is important to note that the TikTok block in Russia is not only based on the user's location but also on the country of profile registration. Therefore, the most effective solution is to register an account using a mobile number from another country. The "Tiger SMS" service can assist with this. On their website, you can purchase virtual numbers for TikTok at affordable prices. The purchasing process is quick, and the store interface is user-friendly.

How to Bypass TikTok Block Using VPN

The easiest method to recommend is using specialized services to change the user's IP address. However, bypassing the TikTok block in Russia using this method has its own peculiarities. Not all VPN services offer the necessary speed and desired data transfer volume in their free versions.

The following VPN services have proven to be the best:

AtlasVPN

ExpressVPN

Surfshark

PotatoVPN

Vpnify

TurboVPN, and others.





Nevertheless, full functionality can only be achieved by registering a new account with a foreign mobile number. This is the only way for Russians to use TikTok without restrictions in Russia. Let's delve into the details of how to accomplish this task.

How to Bypass TikTok Block - Purchasing a Virtual Number

Follow these steps:

Visit the "Tiger SMS" service website to create an account. Having an account allows you to make purchases and utilize all the features of the store. You need to provide an email address or import data from Vkontakte, Telegram, Facebook, or Google. Top up your account balance. The corresponding button is available in the menu, and several payment systems are supported. Proceed with making a purchase. First, specify the service (in this case, TikTok). A list of countries will appear, and you need to choose any country except Russia and Belarus. The "Buy" button becomes active at the bottom. To avoid scrolling through a long list, you can use the search field.

All purchased numbers will be saved in the "Number History" section.





The service does not impose restrictions on purchases. This is not only necessary to bypass the TikTok block on Android or iPhone but also allows creating multiple accounts on the platform using this method.

How to Bypass TikTok Block on Android/iPhone by Registering a New Profile

Proceed to the second stage. Launch any VPN to avoid encountering automatic restrictions.

Open the TikTok profile creation page. Several registration options are available, choose the "Enter Phone Number" option. Enter the virtual number you previously acquired and fill in the remaining fields. An SMS will be sent for verification. To the code, we navigate to the "Tiger SMS" website. In our personal profile, we are interested in the section called "Active Numbers". We find the desired phone number and click "Get SMS" to copy the six-digit code. We then return to the TikTok registration process. It is necessary to insert the code, after which the system will notify us of successful verification. We have created an account that is not in any way connected to Russia (from a security standpoint). It is important to note that bypassing the TikTok blockade only works when a VPN is activated. The created account has full functionality, allowing us to view international content and upload videos.

When will TikTok be unblocked in Russia?

Many users are awaiting the lifting of restrictions. As of 2023, the TikTok blockade in Russia remains in effect. The company has not set specific timelines for when the situation may normalize. Therefore, it is advisable not to delay the installation of a VPN or the registration of a new account using a virtual number.