Get a WeChat verification number

WeChat with its whopping 1,5 billion users is one of the most popular communication apps in Asia. It was created by the Tencent QQ company. At present this app is so important in China that a WeChat account can sometimes be used as a means of identification. All of the app’s functions are available to Chinese citizens, however, foreigners still profit from using it.

While the registration procedure is free, one needs to verify his account with an SMS verification code. WeChat tries to protect the app from spam and anonymous users in this way. What to do if you don’t have a Chinese number or intentionally want to associate your account with a foreign location? Solve this problem with a virtual number from Tiger SMS. It’s a provider of virtual numbers for registration on popular online platforms with fast service and low prices.





How do I get a WeChat SMS verification code on Tiger SMS?

Getting a phone number for WeChat is rather easy. Here’s a detailed guide in case it’s your first time using a virtual number:

1. In order to buy virtual numbers from Tiger SMS you should create an account on the platform. Use your email for registration, no other data is needed. We assure you that the little data we collect about you is absolutely safe with us and is never shared with third parties.

2. Put money into your account to be able to pay for the virtual numbers. Find a button for that on your personal page.





3. Choose a convenient method of payment. We make sure you find a way which works for you, and we continue to add new options all the time.

4. Go to the main page and find the offer you want to use (a virtual phone number for WeChat, for example). Then choose the country for your number (your account is going to be associated with this country). Now you’ll see the price. Once you’re ready, press “Buy” and go find your number on your personal page.





After you have an account at Tiger SMS, all your purchases are going to take just a couple of moments.

WeChat phone number verification with Tiger SMS

Right after buying the virtual phone number for Wechat, you can use it for registration (both from a phone with any operation system and a PC). Start with downloading the app from their website or an app store of your choice. As the registration procedure is identical on all devices, we’ll give you a little guide.

1. In the beginning choose “Register with a phone number” - you’re going to use the number you bought from Tiger SMS.





2. Request the verification code and wait for your message to appear on your personal page on Tiger SMS. It should come right away but, in some cases, you might have to wait for a couple of minutes. Paste the code to confirm your account and accept the system’s rules and conditions.

3. Wait for the message about successful account verification. Now you can go fill in the info about yourself if you wish to. The account is ready.





Tiger SMS is the most reliable platform on the market. All our numbers are thoroughly checked and always functional. You’ll never face a problem with your number being in use at the service of your choice.

Is there anything else I should know about WeChat phone number verification ?

The WeChat system continues inventing new ways to fight spam and unwanted activity on the platform. Sometimes you might face certain issues after creating an account with a phone number. For example:

1. A system can ask you for additional verification with a QR code that needs to be scanned by another user with a relatively old (1 month and older) account. In this case, you’ll have to find someone with an existing account.

2. Another variant is a verification by a support team. This is for Chinese citizens mostly and also involves referring to other users.

If you cannot ask a friend for a favor, you’ll have to try to register again. Change your IP, the device you used and get a new WeChat virtual number.