Get a virtual number for Alipay payment system

Alipay is a leading payment platform founded in 2004 and is part of Alibaba Group. It is highly popular in China and Asian countries and allows users to pay for goods and services in many countries around the world. To utilize Alipay, users need to register a wallet and log in using their mobile phone number. See the registration procedure on the screen.





Obtaining a foreign number or encountering unavailable contact options can be a challenge during Alipay registration. However, Tiger SMS offers a solution by providing virtual numbers for Alipay wallet registration on their website. The process can be completed easily in just a few clicks, thanks to the user-friendly interface and intuitive platform of the Tiger SMS website. Buy your virtual number for Alipay following the procedure below.

How to buy a virtual number Alipay

To utilize the store, users must first create a profile and top up their balance. Let's examine the process in detail.

1. To register for the store, navigate to the Tiger SMS registration page, where you can set up an account using your email.

2. Once the account is created, users can proceed to top up their balance by clicking on the corresponding button located in the upper right-hand corner of their personal account.

3. Moving on to the next stage, the user must select a payment method from the available options such as Visa, MasterCard, Payeer, Google Pay, and others. Once the appropriate option is selected, a field will appear where the user can specify the transfer amount.

4. At this point, the user can proceed to purchase a virtual phone number for Alipay. The purchase can be made by selecting the country and the service in the corresponding fields. The user can either choose a suitable option from the list or enter it manually. The system will provide the available options with the corresponding Alipay number for otp or another platform.

There are no limits on the number of Alipay virtual numbers you can purchase on our website. You can buy as many as you need.

How to use the system with a virtual number for Alipay?

To create a wallet on Alipay using a virtual number, the process is no different from using a real number. You simply need to enter the virtual number in the registration window, and a verification SMS message will be sent to your personal account. The SMS message should arrive almost instantly after you press “Get SMS code”, or within a few minutes at most. Once you receive the verification code, you can simply copy and paste it into the Alipay website to complete the registration process.





Why buy a virtual number for Alipay from Tiger SMS?

Tiger SMS stands out from its competitors in several ways:

The prices are very affordable and even lower than what other similar services offer. There are regular promotions that allow their customers to save even more money on purchases. We guarantee the reliability of virtual numbers (Alipay or any other platform). Each number is checked before selling it to ensure that it won't be busy or unavailable. Security is also a top priority for Tiger SMS. After a phone number has been used, it is deleted from the database for that specific service. The website has a user-friendly interface with fast work and a useful blog.

If you have any questions about how to buy a virtual number for Alipay, the support team is always available to provide assistance and answer any inquiries.