How to get a virtual number for Whatsapp

WhatsApp is one of the top ten most popular messengers in the world, with over 2 billion users, of which more than 500 million regularly use the app. It is known for its reliable performance, user-friendly interface, and other advantages. To register on the messenger, a mobile number is required. However, it is possible to use a virtual number for WhatsApp registration instead of a real contact linked to a SIM card. The "Tiger SMS" service offers a solution to this problem by providing free virtual numbers for WhatsApp, with dozens of numbers available for visitors to use without the need to register.





The need for free virtual numbers for WhatsApp

Several main requests can be identified:

1. Anonymity. If you don't want anything to be associated with the account you're creating, getting a free virtual number for WhatsApp is the optimal solution.

2. The ability to have separate work and personal accounts. This is another common request, as it is not always convenient to have a personal or friendly chat next to groups where important information is discussed.

3. Creating a fake account. A great way to communicate or view interesting groups without the riskof revealing your personal information.

If you are looking to get a free virtual number for WhatsApp for promotional purposes, this may not be the best option. The number of offers is limited, and not all of them can be used when creating a profile (since the phones are publicly available). In this case, it is recommended to use the purchase function. This is facilitated by the affordable cost and bonuses for wholesale buyers.

How to get a free virtual number for WhatsApp without registration