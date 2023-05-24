Can you have more than one Grindr account?

Dating, especially for gays, can be challenging even with the availability of online partner-finding apps like Grindr. This is why many individuals seek to create Grindr second account. If you're among them, we've got you covered! We'll provide you with all the necessary information, including registration peculiarities, the most effective method to sign up, and how to save money in the process.





The best way to save money is with Grindr virtual numbers from Tiger Sms. You will get a guaranteed opportunity to register in the service, popular among gays and bisexual men, quickly, without unnecessary actions and completely anonymously. You can also register on other popular sites: Google, Telegram, Tinder etc. On Tiger SMS you can easily buy a number for Grindr verification!

How to have 2 Grindr accounts on one phone ?

Get a temporary number and create a second Grindr account quickly and anonymously with Tiger SMS. Our virtual numbers are a convenient and affordable solution to the problem of registering with personal contact information. With just a few clicks, you can access the functionality of various mobile applications without any hassle or delays. Read below on how to create a second Grindr account.





Our virtual numbers are accepted by all relevant online services, and we have options from almost any country worldwide. Don't waste time and money buying new SIM cards - use Tiger SMS and get multiple accounts in minutes.

To enjoy the benefits we've described, you'll need a good provider of virtual numbers that guarantees the acceptance of the verification code so you can obtain two Grindr accounts quickly and effortlessly. We recommend using the Tiger SMS generator. With our service, you can easily obtain 2 Grindr accounts one phone in just minutes and at an affordable price. Additionally, you'll have access to:

the most trustworthy SMS activation service online. You can always count on your messages to be delivered, and in the rare instance that they're not, you'll get your money back;

affordable prices for numbers with a 100% rate of successful registration;

vast selection of services for registration using phone numbers from many countries;

well-designed API for bulk customers that enables easy automation of mass purchases;

you can easily create a Grindr second account from whatever location in the world using a variety online payment methods;

simple interface and lightning-fast service;

support team always ready to help and answer any questions you may have via our convenient chat feature.

How to create a second Grindr account with Tiger SMS

If you're unsure of where to begin, don't worry! We've got you covered with the step-by-step instructions below. Even if you've never used an SMS activator before, our service makes it simple to obtain a second Grindr account. Here's all you need to do:

1. Create a personal page on Tiger SMS with your email;

2. Choose the service you’re using (Grindr, as an example);

3. Choose the country for your new virtual number;

4. Check the price for the verification message (you’ll see it once you choose the country);

5. Deposit the necessary amount into your account and pay with the method you find the most convenient and safe;

6. Buy your number;

7. Find your number on your personal page and use it for Grindr;

8. Go through the standard procedure of registration on the application and use your virtual number for verification;

9. Press “Get SMS code” for this number on your personal page and confirm your account.

