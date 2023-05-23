Buy a Vietnam fake phone number for verification

If you need a cheap and fast way to bypass your verification on an online platform, use a virtual phone number from Vietnam. These numbers are very cheap and completely reliable. When you want to register on platforms working in Asia or just not related to any location, this is the best option. Below we’ll tell you where and how to buy it.

Tiger SMS is a reliable provider of virtual numbers from any country in the world. With our help, you can verify your account within minutes. Our numbers are cheap and absolutely secure, allowing our clients to register anonymous accounts with virtual numbers. Get your Vietnam virtual number for Telegram, WhatsApp, VK, Google or any other service on our website and receive your verification code right away, online, without using your phone. What is more, with us any of your information is completely safe and you don’t have to worry about your contacts leaking to third parties.





Why get your fake Vietnam number from Tiger SMS?

There are several important advantages:

very low prices for verification messages;

large database of numbers from all corners of the world like Vietnam, the USA, Turkey and almost any other country you need;

good offers for bulk clients;

several methods of payment for convenience of our customers;

streamlined interface for single-times users and good API for bulk clients;

24/7 online support ready to solve any issues.

How to buy a Vietnam phone number for verification from Tiger SMS?

With Tiger SMS getting Vietnam phone number verification is very simple and fast. Follow these simple steps and get your account verified in no time:

Create a page on Tiger SMS. Here you’ll be able to buy numbers and receive your codes. We’ll only ask for email in order to protect your access to your numbers; On the main page choose the platform you want to register on and the country for your number (Vietnam, for example, or any other country). We have a search bar in case you’re in a hurry; Top up your account with the necessary amount of money (depending on what numbers you want to use). Use any payment option from our list; Once ready with your choice of service and country, press “Buy” and copy your new number from your personal page; Use your Vietnam phone number (SMS only) to register on the platform of your choice; Press “Get SMS code” for the number you’re now using and wait for the verification message.

In this way, you can use a Vietnam number for SMS verification any time you need to set up a new anonymous account. Protect your privacy with Tiger SMS!