Avoid Recycled Phone Number Risks for Safe Social Media Sign-Ups

The Main Threat: Recycled Numbers Put Your Accounts at Risk

Every year, millions of phone numbers are reassigned by carriers. In 2025, that means a «new» number you get might still be tied to someone else’s social media accounts.

Registering on Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms with such a number can lead to:

verification codes going to the previous owner,

unauthorized access to your profiles,

exposure of private messages or account details.





It’s like moving into a new house and finding the old tenant still has a working key. One small oversight can compromise your entire online presence.

How Virtual Numbers Solve This Problem

Virtual numbers act as a fresh, independent identity for each social media account:

No prior associations — each number is clean, never used, and safe from previous owners.

Enhanced privacy — your personal SIM stays private and protected from spam or leaks.

Seamless access — verification codes go straight to you, avoiding failed sign-ups or mix-ups.

Independent accounts — you can safely create multiple profiles without cross-account risks.





Think of it as giving every account its own lock and key. If one number is compromised elsewhere, your virtual number remains secure.

Step-by-Step: Registering Social Media Accounts with a Virtual Number

Step 1: Open the Social Media Platform

Go to the website or app of the platform you want to join (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc.) and click Create New Account.

Step 2: Fill in Basic Account Information

Enter your desired username, display name, and email address. Set a strong password to secure your account.

Step 3: Obtain a Virtual Number

Open a service like TIGER SMS.

Sign up or log in.



Add funds if needed.



Select a virtual number compatible with the social media platform. Choose the appropriate country/region if required.

Step 4: Enter the Virtual Number During Sign-Up

Input the virtual number in the phone verification field of the platform. Double-check that the number is correct to avoid errors.

Step 5: Receive the Verification Code

The verification code will be sent directly to your TIGER SMS dashboard. Wait for it to arrive and retrieve the code.

Step 6: Verify the Account

Enter the code on the social media platform to complete phone verification. Your account is now verified without exposing your personal number.

Step 7: Complete Your Profile

Add optional information like profile picture, bio, or interests. Consider linking a recovery email and enabling two-factor authentication for additional security.

Step 8: Start Using Your Account Safely

Your account is fully active and independent. You can now post content, follow others, and interact on the platform without risking your personal phone number or exposure to recycled number issues.

Keep Your Social Media Safe in 2025

Recycled phone numbers don’t have to threaten your privacy or access. With anonymous sign-ups through TIGER SMS, you can safeguard your accounts, prevent unauthorized access, and enjoy social media without stress.

Every new account stays independent, secure, and fully under your control—so you focus on posting, connecting, and growing your presence, not worrying about old numbers.