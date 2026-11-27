Registering with a UK number means two things: getting a number with the 44 country code that can actually receive an SMS, and entering it in the format the signup form expects. Get either wrong, and the code never comes.

This guide explains what the +44 country code is, how a UK phone number is built, which UK numbers can receive SMS codes, and how to get a +44 number for registration without a British SIM card.

What Is the 44 Country Code?

The UK country code is +44. It's the international dialing prefix for the whole United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all share it. When you see "country code 44" in a signup form's country list, it means a British number.

A few things people often ask:

Is there a separate England country code? No. England uses +44, the same as the rest of the UK.

What's the United Kingdom country code written as? Usually "+44" or "44". In country pickers it may appear as "United Kingdom (+44)" or "UK +44".

Is the UK phone code the same for mobiles and landlines? Yes. The UK phone country code is +44 for every number type. What changes is the part after it.

UK Phone Number Format

UK phone numbers are written with a leading 0. That 0 is a trunk prefix used only inside the country. In international format, the 0 is dropped and replaced with +44.

All UK mobile numbers, and nearly all other UK numbers, have ten digits after that leading 0. So the domestic version is 11 digits, and the international version is +44 followed by 10 digits.

The first digits after the 0 tell you what kind of number it is. According to Ofcom, the UK telecoms regulator:

Starts with Number type 01, 02 Geographic (landline) numbers tied to an area, such as 020 for London 03 Non-geographic numbers charged like 01 and 02 calls 07 Mobile numbers, plus some personal-number and pager ranges 080 Freephone numbers 09 Premium-rate numbers

UK Mobile Number Format

For SMS verification, the part that matters is the 07 range. The UK mobile number format looks like this:

Domestic: 07700 900123

International: +44 7700 900123

Not every 07 number is a mobile. Ofcom's numbering plan puts mobile services in 071 to 075 and 077 to 079. The 070 range is for personal numbering, and 076 is used for pagers. Services that send verification codes expect a real mobile number, so a UK number for registration should be a regular 07 mobile.

UK phone number example

Format Example Domestic (written in the UK) 07700 900123 International with plus +44 7700 900123 International without plus 447700900123

All three are the same UK number. The only difference is how the country is shown.

How to Enter a +44 Number in a Signup Form

Mixing up the formats is an easy way to get an "invalid number" error. Here's how to get it right:

Pick the country first. the form has a country selector, choose United Kingdom (+44). Drop the leading 0. Type 7700 900123, not 07700 900123. With +44 already selected, the 0 isn't part of the number. Don't type 44 twice. If your number is written as 447700900123 and the form already shows +44, enter only the part after 44. Use the full international format when there's no selector. Type +447700900123 in one field. Skip spaces if the form complains. Some forms accept spaces or dashes, others don't.

If a service says the number is invalid, the format is the first thing to check, before you assume the number itself is rejected.

When You Need a +44 Number

People look for a UK number for registration in a few typical situations:

The service asks for a local number. Some apps and marketplaces only let you pick from a list of countries, or work best when the number matches the country of your account. If you're setting up a UK account, the country code for UK numbers, +44, is what the form will expect.

You want to keep your own number private. A separate number keeps your personal one out of yet another database.

You manage several accounts. Work, testing, or regional profiles each need their own number.

In all of these cases, what you actually need is a working UK mobile number that receives one SMS code, not a long-term phone line.

How to Get a +44 Number for Verification

You don't need a British SIM card or a UK address to receive a code on a +44 number. A temporary number from an SMS activation service is enough for registration.

Tiger SMS issues non-VoIP numbers from live operator SIM cards, and the United Kingdom is in its country list. Here's how to get a UK number for a signup:

1) Create an account. Registration only needs an email address.

2) Top up your balance. Bank cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency are accepted.

3) Choose the service, then United Kingdom. Pick the app or site you're registering on, select United Kingdom as the country, and check the current price and availability for that service.

4) Enter the number in the signup form. Use the format rules above: United Kingdom (+44) selected, no leading 0, no doubled 44.

5) Get the code. It usually arrives in your Tiger SMS account within a minute or two.

No code? Cancel. If the SMS doesn't come, cancel the number and the money goes back to your balance. You only pay for SMS you actually receive.

Things to know before you buy

A standard number receives one SMS from the service you picked at purchase. If you expect more than one code, choose a number marked as multi-SMS when you buy.

Match your location. If you're not in the UK, Tiger SMS recommends using a VPN set to the number's country. Some services compare your number's country with your IP address.

Secure the account after signup. A temporary number won't be there months from now. Add your own email, set a strong password, and turn on an authenticator app or another sign-in method that doesn't depend on the number.

Why a UK Number Might Be Rejected

Even with the right format, a service may still refuse a +44 number. The usual reasons:

It isn't a mobile number. Landline (01, 02), non-geographic (03, 08), and premium (09) numbers aren't meant for SMS codes.

It's VoIP. Many services check the line type and reject VoIP numbers.

It's a public number. Free "receive SMS online" sites share the same UK numbers with everyone, so services block them and anyone can read your code.

The number has been used too often on that service.

A private, non-VoIP mobile number takes care of the first three.

FAQ

1) What is the country code UK numbers use?

+44. It covers England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

2) Is 44 country code the same as 0044?

Yes. "00" is the international prefix in the UK and many other countries, so 0044 and +44 mean the same thing. In signup forms, +44 is the standard way to write it.

3) How many digits is a UK number?

A UK mobile number has 11 digits in domestic format, starting with 07, and 10 digits after +44 in international format.

Can I receive a verification code on a UK number from outside the UK?

Yes. With a temporary UK number from an SMS activation service, the code appears in your account online, wherever you are.

4) Do I need a UK address or ID to get a +44 number on Tiger SMS?

No. Sign-up only asks for an email address.

Bottom Line

The 44 country code is the UK's international prefix, used for every British number. For SMS verification you need a UK mobile number, starting with 07 at home and +44 7 internationally, entered without the leading 0. If you need a +44 number for a signup, Tiger SMS gives you a non-VoIP UK number from a real operator SIM, and if the code doesn't arrive, you get your money back.